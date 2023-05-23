Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 591 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

