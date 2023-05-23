SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $203.16 million and $13.15 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,841,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,358,749 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

