Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $233.78 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $233.78 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 565,399,874 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

