T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 3.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,238. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

