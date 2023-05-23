TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,288 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 1.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.83% of TC Energy worth $336,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 573,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,211. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.