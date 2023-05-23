TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 14.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

