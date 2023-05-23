TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

