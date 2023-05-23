TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

