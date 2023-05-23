TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

