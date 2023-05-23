TD Securities Boosts ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$72.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
ATS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $45.15 on Friday. ATS has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATS (ATSAF)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.