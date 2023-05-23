TD Securities Boosts ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$72.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $45.15 on Friday. ATS has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

