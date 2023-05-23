TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading 5.6% Higher

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.03. 73,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 274,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

TechTarget Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $982.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

TechTarget Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

