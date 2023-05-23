TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.99

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.99 and last traded at C$22.07, with a volume of 35431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.16.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$317,492.77. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

