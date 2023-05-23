Tern (LON:TERN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.97 ($0.05), with a volume of 770506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Tern Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.47.

About Tern



Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

