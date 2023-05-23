The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.30 Average PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

