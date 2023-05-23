The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $326.50. 453,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,608. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average is $348.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

