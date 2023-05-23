The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 49,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 624,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

HD traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.75 and its 200-day moving average is $306.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

