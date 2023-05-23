The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 137 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEBB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PEBB stock traded up GBX 2.48 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.98 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £172.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.27. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.49).

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.