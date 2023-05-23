The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 10.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $128,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after buying an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after buying an additional 3,417,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. 560,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.