The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,074,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,723. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.