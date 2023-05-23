The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

