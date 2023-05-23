The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 94,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 562,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 14,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.59. 3,525,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,126,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

