The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $52,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,541,000 after purchasing an additional 928,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 465,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,526. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.