Threshold (T) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.98 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $269.65 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,018,516.440763 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0272665 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,258,267.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

