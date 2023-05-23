Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Acquires 2,602 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Booking comprises 6.2% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.18% of Booking worth $142,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,415,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 25.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $40.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,655.43. 88,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,885. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,613.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,353.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

