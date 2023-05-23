Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Increases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,996 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries accounts for 3.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $77,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 152.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 107,682 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 108,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

