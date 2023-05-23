Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 9,307 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 5.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.32% of Arista Networks worth $118,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,824. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

