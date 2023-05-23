Titon (LON:TON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Titon Stock Performance

LON TON opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.90. The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,912.50 and a beta of 0.05. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Titon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

