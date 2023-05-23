tomiNet Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $192.96 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. tomiNet has a market cap of $192.96 million and approximately $19.57 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00014773 BTC on exchanges.

tomiNet alerts:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.70623789 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $19,748,971.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

