Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Topps Tiles Price Performance

TPT stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33. The company has a market cap of £105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.00 and a beta of 1.40. Topps Tiles has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.80 ($0.69).

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

About Topps Tiles

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.