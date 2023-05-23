TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
TPG stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $904,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,440,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
