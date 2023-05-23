TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Get TPG alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $904,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,440,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $3,451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG Company Profile

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.