TPG Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

TPG Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

