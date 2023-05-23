Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 3,950,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

