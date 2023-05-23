Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $563.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $480.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.15. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.