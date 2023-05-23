Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $575.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $563.71.

ULTA stock opened at $480.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

