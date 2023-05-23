United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

UIHC stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Insurance by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 65.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

