United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
UIHC stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $6.57.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.
