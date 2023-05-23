UNIUM Self Reported Market Cap Hits $559.03 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $39.09 or 0.00143986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $559.03 million and $30,583.31 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 40.27845327 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,702.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars.

