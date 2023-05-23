Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 378.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

