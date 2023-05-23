USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,027 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,134,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 750,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 90,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

