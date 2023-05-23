USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.42. The company had a trading volume of 339,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

