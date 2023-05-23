USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after buying an additional 1,601,052 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,908,000 after buying an additional 150,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.