USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 143,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,271. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

