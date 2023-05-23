USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 252,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,053,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 803,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 771,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,064 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

