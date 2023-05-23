USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,015 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 297,792 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 861.3% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 171,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,011,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 40,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

