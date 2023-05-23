USD Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $29.26 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USD Coin

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 29,263,641,567 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

