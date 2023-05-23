Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 226.18 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.13 million, a PE ratio of 645.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a one year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($2.85).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £6,295.20 ($7,829.85). 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.