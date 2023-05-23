Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.