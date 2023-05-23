Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,682. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

