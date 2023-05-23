Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 175,203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $39,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,923. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

