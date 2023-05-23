Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Increased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.25. 24,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,079. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

