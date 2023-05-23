Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $158,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 164,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,566. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $66.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

